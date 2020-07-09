UNSC Blocks Russian Draft on Syria Aid Delivery Via 1 Border Crossing - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The UN Security Council did not support a Russian-drafted resolution that would have authorized the delivery of humanitarian aid into northwest Syria through one checkpoint in Turkey for half a year, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik..

"The resolution received four votes in favor, seven against and four abstentions," the source said on Wednesday.

For a draft to become adopted by the 15-member Security Council, it needs to obtain support from a minimum of nine members and no veto from any of the five permanent states - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Russia circulated the draft on Tuesday, following the decision along with China to veto a resolution prepared by Germany and Belgium. The document would have reauthorized the UN cross-border mechanism through two checkpoints in Turkey for another year before the current mandate expires on July 10.