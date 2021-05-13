UrduPoint.com
UNSC Not To Hold Meeting On Israel-Palestinian Crisis Friday For Lack Of Consensus- Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 09:40 PM

UNSC Not to Hold Meeting on Israel-Palestinian Crisis Friday for Lack of Consensus- Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The UN Security Council will not hold an emergency meeting on Friday to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict because members could not reach a consensus, the press office of China's mission to the United Nations said in a statement to Sputnik.

"There will be no SC [Security Council] meeting tomorrow... Members of the SC cannot reach a consensus," the China's press office said on Thursday.

