UNSC To Vote On Russian Request To Probe Nord Stream Blast On March 27- Russian Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 12:40 AM

UNSC to Vote on Russian Request to Probe Nord Stream Blast on March 27- Russian Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023)   The vote on the Russian resolution calling on United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to create a commission to investigate sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines will take place on March 27, the Russian Mission told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The voting will be on 27 March at 3PM," the Russian Mission said.

