UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Ex-US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Dies At 88

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:00 AM

UPDATE 2 - Ex-US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Dies at 88

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, a major architect of the 2003 US invasion and occupation of Iraq, has died at the age of 88, his family said.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father and great-grandfather," the family said in a statement on Wednesday. "At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico."

A family spokesperson told the New York Times the cause of Rumsfeld's death was multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Rumsfeld served as Defense Secretary twice, from 1975 to 1977 under President Gerald Ford, for whom he was also White House Chief of Staff, and from 2001 to 2006 for President George W. Bush.

He was a driving force behind the US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan but failed during his five years in power to win either war or to capture or kill al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) leader Osama bin Laden.

Rumsfeld was the subject of intense criticism for his policies, especially on Iraq and Afghanistan. He also approved several of the most expensive and unsuccessful military systems in recorded history, the Future Combat System, the F-35 aircraft and the Zumwalt-class warship, of which only three were completed instead of the 32 originally planned.

A hard line hawk on national security policies, Rumsfeld also championed the expansion of NATO to include the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. He was a strong supporter of the 2001 PATRIOT Act which vastly increased the powers and surveillance capabilities of the US national security apparatus.

He was also condemned by human rights groups over abuse of prisoners at Guantanamo Bay and enhanced interrogation techniques.

Rumsfeld was also known for witty - yet controversial - quotes including the now famous (or infamous) "there are known unknowns" about intelligence matters. He also once rhetorically posed the question: "Are we [the United States] creating more terrorists than we're killing?"

Current Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin in a statement extended his condolences to the family and hailed the former leader's "probing intellect" and abiding commitment to the US.

Austin also said Rumsfeld served in the US Navy from 1954 to 1957 as a pilot and a flight instructor, then continued his service as a reservist until 1975, when he first became Secretary of Defense.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Osama Bin Laden Russia George W. Bush Pentagon White House Iraq Died Guantanamo Austin New York Estonia Lithuania Latvia Mexico Cancer Family From Share Ford Blood Sad

Recent Stories

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

4 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

4 hours ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

5 hours ago

Realme Drops Two Surprises: The real Game Changer ..

5 hours ago

Realme for the Masses: The Fastest Brand to Sell M ..

5 hours ago

Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Conce ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.