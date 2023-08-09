UPDATE - About 350 Flights Canceled in Japan Due to Typhoon Khanun - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) About 350 flights operating between the prefectures of Miyazaki and Kagoshima on the Japanese island of Kyushu and other regions have been canceled due to the powerful Typhoon Khanun, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

The typhoon also reportedly caused power outages and suspensions of bullet train services on the island.

Currently, the pressure in the center of the cyclone is 970 hectopascals. The wind speed is 30 meters (98 feet) per second, with gusts of up to 40 meters. At the moment, the cyclone is moving southwest of Kyushu to the northwest.

As a result of squally winds and downpours, 15,000 households in Kagoshima and about 2,600 households in Miyazaki have been cut off power, the NHK broadcaster reported, adding that two people had been injured.

Up to 300 millimeters (1 foot) of precipitation may fall on the island of Kyushu over the 24 hours, the report said. Downpours will also affect the island of Shikoku, as well as the regions of Tokai and Kinki, where the prefectures of Shizuoka, Mie, Osaka, Kyoto and others are located. Wind is also expected to become stronger and reach up to 30 meters per second in Kyushu, and up to 23 meters per second in Shikoku.

The cyclone has also affected Nagasaki Prefecture, where a ceremony is scheduled to take place to commemorate the victims of the atomic bombing of the city of the same name by the United Sates 78 years ago. Almost 35,000 residents of the city of Goto and 2,200 residents of the village of Ojika have received an evacuation order due to the typhoon.