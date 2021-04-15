UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Argentine President Says Had Mild Form Of COVID-19 Thanks To Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:30 AM

UPDATE - Argentine President Says Had Mild Form of COVID-19 Thanks to Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said that he had a mild form of COVID-19 thanks to the vaccination with Russia's Sputnik V drug.

"I managed to bear [the illness] well due to the vaccine I got," Fernandez said in an address to the Argentine people.

Fernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3, soon after being vaccinated with Sputnik V.

On the same day, doctors assessed the president's health as stable.

The president's medical team said on Wednesday that Fernandez would return to work on Thursday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 138.02 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.97 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Argentina has confirmed 2,604,157 COVID-19 cases so far, with 58,542 fatalities.

