UPDATE - Colombia Accuses Venezuelan Army Of Breaching Its Border - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) The Colombian Foreign Ministry has accused the Venezuelan Armed Forces of breaching the border in the northern part of the country.

"Servicemen of the Bolivarian National Guard have breached the airspace and invaded the territory of the country. A military helicopter landed ... west of the internationally-recognized border, with the armed servicemen having been landed," the ministry said in a statement.

The incident took place in the department of Norte de Santander.

Colombia has firmly condemned the alleged violation of its national sovereignty.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has rejected these accusations.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the statement released yesterday by the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which refers to the alleged violation of the air and land space of the country by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces," the Venezuelan ministry's statement said.

The Venezuelan military personnel carried out an operation to combat drug trafficking in the border area in the Venezuelan state of Zulia, the statement said.

