UPDATE - Demonstration Against COVID-19 Lockdown Held In Warsaw

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:30 AM

UPDATE - Demonstration Against COVID-19 Lockdown Held in Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) A demonstration against the nationwide lockdown and other stringent COVID-19 restrictions was held in the Polish capital of Warsaw, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said this past Wednesday that Poland was going into a nationwide lockdown until April 9. The Warmian-Masurian, Pomeranian, Masovian and Lubusz voivodeships of the country, where the incidence of COVID-19 is at the highest level, have all closed down at different times. Hotels, cinemas, theaters, museums, gyms and shopping centers are closed. Grocery stores, pharmacies, book and pet stores are, however, exempt from the lockdown, while cafes, bars and restaurants continue operating for take-away orders only.

Hundreds of Poles gathered on Saturday at Parade Square in downtown Warsaw for a "Freedom March" to protest against the measures. People were seen carrying posters with such slogans as "My Poland ” My freedom," "Don't kill us and our business," or "Stop the fake pandemic.

"

Some of the demonstrators defiantly ignored the mandatory mask rule. Police continued warning the protesters that gatherings of more than five people are banned.

The demonstrators demanded that the government allow them to work despite the pandemic and pay compensation to affected businesses. They also expressed concern that tourism, gastronomy, hotel and other industries would go bankrupt.

Warsaw police department spokesperson Silvestr Marchak told reporters that at least two law enforcement officers, one male and one female, were injured during the Saturday protest. The male police officer was hit on the head with a rock, Marchak specified.

According to the spokesperson, police took "decisive action" in response to violations on the part of demonstrators, by using rubber batons, noise grenades and gas canisters.

Several protesters were detained in Warsaw on Saturday, including for drug possession, Marchak said.

More Stories From World

