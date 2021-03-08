MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Several powerful blasts rocked the port city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea, media reported on Sunday.

According to the AhoraEg news outlet, three consecutive blasts occurred in the city, with the first one causing damage to buildings.

The outlet also posted photos of the incident, showing destroyed houses and columns of smoke.

The cause of the explosions was not specified. Emergency and rescue services took the victims away.

The country's health ministry confirmed that the blasts killed at least 17 people and injured over 400 others. Those injured were taken to three different hospitals in the city.