UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - France Unveils $4.7Bln Aid For Air France After EU's Greenlight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

UPDATE - France Unveils $4.7Bln Aid for Air France After EU's Greenlight

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) France will provide up to 4 billion Euros ($4.7 billion) in assistance to the pandemic-hit flag carrier Air France, the minister of the economy and finance said on Tuesday, after the European Commission approved the proposed rescue package following tense talks.

On Sunday, Paris announced that it had reached an agreement in principle with the European executive body on the financial support package. To allay the EU's antitrust concerns, the carrier will give up 18 take-off and landing slots at Paris Orly airport.

"We will convert 3 billion euros worth of long-term state aid for Air France into hybrid instruments," Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio.

The second part of the rescue package will see the state acquire the airline's shares.

"The state will participate in increasing the capital of the airline, it will be able to grow by up to 1 billion euros," the minister specified.

The move could allow the country to raise its stake Air France-KLM Group to almost 30 percent.

The Dutch government, meanwhile, announced that it would slash its share capital of Air France-KLM from 14 percent to 9.3 percent under the deal with the air carrier and France.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra assured the parliament in a letter that the Netherlands would remain "a major shareholder and an important stakeholder."

"It is in the public interest of France and the Netherlands that airlines Air France and KLM will get through this crisis while focusing on its continued development and maintaining its position as a key player in the European aviation sector," Hoekstra wrote on Twitter.

Last year, Air France-KLM Group, the merger of the French and Dutch airlines, reported a 7.1 billion euro ($8.3 billion) loss as a result of the pandemic impact. The company has received several billion euros in state aid from France and the Netherlands to deal with the post-coronavirus shocks.

Related Topics

Parliament Twitter France Company Paris Netherlands Euro Sunday From Government Agreement Share Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

18 minutes ago

62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

18 minutes ago

RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to d ..

18 minutes ago

Major street in Grozny named after Mohamed bin Zay ..

33 minutes ago

SEC approves establishing &#039;Training Centre fo ..

33 minutes ago

Journalists discuss role of media in protection,pr ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.