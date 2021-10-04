UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Inter-Korean Military Communication Lines Restored, North Answers Liaison Call - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:10 AM

UPDATE - Inter-Korean Military Communication Lines Restored, North Answers Liaison Call - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Inter-Korean military communication lines are restored as of Monday morning and North Korea has already answered a liaison phone call from the South, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

According to Yonhap, the two sides had contact through a military hotline and a separate joint liaison office channel on Monday.

The South Korean Ministry of National Defense confirmed the resumption of operation of the western and eastern military inter-Korean communication lines and expressed hope on Monday that this will lead to a decrease in military tensions on the peninsula.

The South Korean government expressed hope for early resumption of inter-Korean talks following the restoration of communication lines.

"Through that stable management of the communication lines and swift resumption of dialogue, the government hopes to begin and advance substantive discussions on improving inter-Korean relations and making peace take root on the Korean Peninsula, along with implementing agreements between the two Koreas," Yonhap quoted the unification ministry as saying on Monday.

Earlier, Yonhap reported citing the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) that all communication channels between North and South Korea were going to be restored starting from 9:00 a.

m. on October 4 (00:00 GMT).

According to KCNA, Pyongyang urged Seoul to also make positive efforts to improve inter-Korean relations and bring the ties on a right track.

At the end of September, Kim Yo Jong, the deputy department director of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee and the North Korean leader's sister, said that Pyongyang was ready to declare the end of war with Seoul, bring back the Inter-Korean Liaison Office and hold a leaders' summit provided that bilateral relations are marked by respect and fairness.

The statement came in response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare the end of war between Seoul and Pyongyang.

Pyongyang cut off communications with its southern neighbor in June 2020 and blew up the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong, in response to the campaign by North Korean defectors to send propaganda leaflets across the border.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that cross-border communication lines with South Korea could be restored starting from early October.

Related Topics

Kaesong Pyongyang Seoul Lead South Korea North Korea Kim Jong June September October Border 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

High-profile speaker line up highlights strengthen ..

High-profile speaker line up highlights strengthening aviation security amid pan ..

5 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

5 hours ago
 UAE officials discuss solutions to global challeng ..

UAE officials discuss solutions to global challenges at World Policy Conference

6 hours ago
 Ireland pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai features excit ..

Ireland pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai features exciting work of talented Irish des ..

6 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of ..

Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of Presidential Affairs 8-day lea ..

7 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for appointment as Executive Direc ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.