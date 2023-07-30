Open Menu

UPDATE - Lake Beach Storm In Russia's Mari El Republic Leaves Seven Dead - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) A total of seven people, including three children, have died in Russia's Republic of Mari El as a result of a storm, local civil defense authorities inform.

"At 6 p.m. (15:00 GMT on Saturday), a strong wind knocked down a large number of trees near Lake Yalchik. It's a favorite vacation spot ... A campground was set up. There were up to 500 cars. The number of deaths confirmed as of today is seven people, including three children," the head of the republic's civil defense committee, Alexandr Malkin, told reporters on Saturday.

Malkin added that 15 people injured as a result of the storm at the Yalchik beach have been taken to hospitals.

Meanwhile, regional emergency authorities said in a statement on Sunday morning that a total of 22 people, including four children, were injured in Mari El as a result of the storm. A total of 17 people were hospitalized, including two children.

The search and rescue operation will continue on Sunday morning.

Around 36,000 consumers are without power in Mari El due to the strong storm that hit the Yalchik area on Saturday, according to regional authorities.

