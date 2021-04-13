UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Minneapolis Mayor Declares Curfew, State Of Emergency After Police Killing Of Black Man

UPDATE - Minneapolis Mayor Declares Curfew, State of Emergency After Police Killing of Black Man

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, in a briefing on Monday, declared a state of emergency and a curfew from at 7 p.m. (00:00 GMT) on Monday until 6 a.m. after the fatal incident with Daunte Wright led to violence the previous night.

"We must see peace tonight. And as of this afternoon, I have declared a state of emergency in the city of Minneapolis and we are following that up with a curfew that will begin at 7 p.m. tonight and will go until 6 a.m. tomorrow morning," Frey said.

Mayor of state capital St. Paul, Melvin Carter, announced a twin curfew and state of emergency in the city.

The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul have underscored in the briefing that the death of Daunte Wright last night is not an excuse for looting and vandalism, and it will not be tolerated as increasing numbers of police and national guard have started to arrive in the cities.

According to the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington, at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Brooklyn Center officers initiated a traffic stop of Daunte Wright's car based on license plates violation. The decision was made to take the driver into custody as he was suspected to have a warrant for a weapon violation. As a result of an ensued struggle a shot was made, after which the driver's vehicle continued for some time and then crashed. The medics tried to render first aid to the driver. Another person who was in the car had a mild injury.

The incident and following street unrest came amid the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin on charges of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

