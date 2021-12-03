UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 12,910 to Over 22.11Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 12,910 to 22,118,782 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 215 to 615,179 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.35 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 11,413 new cases, with 283 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 785,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 264.06 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.