UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 12,910 To Over 22.11Mln - Ministry Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 03:30 AM

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 12,910 to Over 22.11Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 12,910 to 22,118,782 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 215 to 615,179 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.35 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 11,413 new cases, with 283 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 785,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 264.06 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Same Brazil United States March 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

3 hours ago
 Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

3 hours ago
 Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help D ..

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

3 hours ago
 ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energ ..

ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energy Market - Commissioner

3 hours ago
 UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen ..

UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen outside

3 hours ago
 Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Du ..

Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Due to Problem With Flight - Law ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.