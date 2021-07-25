UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - One Target Intercepted During US Test Of Aegis Missile Defense System In Pacific - MDA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) The US military has carried out a test of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System, successfully intercepting at least one target, the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said.

"The U.S. Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with the U.S. Navy, conducted Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 33 in the broad ocean area northwest of Hawaii, July 24," the MDA informed on Saturday.

The objective was to intercept two short-range ballistic missile targets using four Standard Missile-6 Dual II missiles.

"Based on initial observations, one target was successfully intercepted. At this time, we cannot confirm the second target was destroyed," the MDA said.

These were the most complex exercises of this kind to date, according to the MDA, using two test targets and a ship (the USS Ralph Johnson) equipped with the Aegis missile defense system. It was the third flight test of an Aegis-equipped vessel using the SM-6 Dual II missile.

