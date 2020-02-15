UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Over 25,000 Doctors From All Parts Of China Arrive In Hubei To Fight Coronavirus -Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 10:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) More than 25,000 doctors from all parts of China have arrived in the province of Hubei to help their colleagues fight the outbreak of a new coronavirus, Deputy Director of the National Health Commission Wang Hesheng said on Saturday.

"At the moment, 217 medical teams with 25,633 doctors have been sent to the province of Hubei to provide medical assistance. The figure does not include military doctors, who have been sent by the army," Wang said.

The largest number of medical teams - 181 ones with 20,374 doctors - has been sent to the city of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the epidemic.

The authorities of Wuhan announced on Saturday stricter quarantine measures, aimed at fighting the outbreak of the deadly virus.

The new package of measures sharply restricts the movement of city residents between residential complexes.

"People - except those who seek medical assistance, take part in epidemic countermeasures or ensure work of municipal services - are not allowed to leave their residential complexes. Those who come to, or leave [residential complexes] must be registered as well as take their temperature," the city government said in a statement.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1,523 fatalities, with 66,492 people having been infected. Over 1,700 doctors have been infected with COVID-19, six of them have died.

In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

