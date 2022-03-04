UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russian Paralympic Athletes Set To Leave Beijing Soon - National Paralympic Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 12:10 PM

UPDATE - Russian Paralympic Athletes Set to Leave Beijing Soon - National Paralympic Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Russian Paralympic team, which was banned from the Paralympic Games in Beijing, intends to leave the capital of China soon, the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be allowed to take part in the Winter Games in Beijing, scheduled for March 4-13, in a neutral status. However, on Thursday, the IPC overturned its initial decision and completely banned Russians and Belarusians from the Games, citing a threat of a boycott from other countries.

"The Russian Paralympic Committee and its athletes currently do not consider it possible and expedient to stay in Beijing and plan to leave the capital of the Winter Games, the city of wonderful people, in the near future," the RPC said in a release.

The RPC expressed regret that it is prevented by IPC regulation from appealing the ban in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"After receiving the IPC decision on the team's non-admission to the Games, the RPC involved leading Russian and foreign law firms to conduct a legal examination if it is possible for the RPC to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and obtain a positive decision during the speedy trials. Unfortunately, Article 2.9 of the section on the Paralympic Games of the IPC regulations does not allow this. According to it, the IPC at its own discretion may bar any athlete from participation at any time, and there is no arbitration clause in the IPC constitution allowing the RPC to appeal to CAS for resolving disputes," according the release.

Russian athletes have been barred from various international competitions in the past days amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Beijing March May From Court

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Lyon WTA results

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

12 hours ago
 One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of ..

One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of war

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>