Sat 24th July 2021 | 06:50 AM

UPDATE - Russian Resort City of Sochi Hit by Floods, No Evacuation Needed - Emergencies Ministry

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Russian resort city of Sochi, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics, is hit by heavy floods, but no evacuation is currently needed, the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

On Friday, the city and its outskirts faced heavy rain. Among others, the flows flooded the Adler-Sochi roadway where the traffic is currently suspended. Warning sirens are sounding in the city.

"No evacuation of residents is needed," the ministry said, adding that the situation is under control.

Sochi Mayor Alexei Kopaygorodsky said that the city administration had mobilized all the forces and means to deal with the consequences of the disaster.

Later the mayor clarified that the floods had not caused any victims and significant damage.

"There are no victims and destruction of the city infrastructure. The rain has already stopped and the water level is declining," Kopaygorodsky wrote in his Telegram channel.

Some power stations have been temporarily switched off over the floods, the power supplies are to be restored by noon (09:00 GMT).

