UPDATE - Russian to Receive Status of State Language in Kherson Region - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Russian, along with Ukrainian, will receive the status of a state language in the Kherson Region liberated from Ukrainian nationalists, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional military-civilian administration, told Sputnik.

"Russian, along with Ukrainian, will become a state language in the Kherson region. The Russian language will become the main language for office work, communication and all issues of national importance. We do not ban the Ukrainian language and will not somehow play any kind of language story," Stremousov said.

According to him, teaching in schools and universities will be conducted in Russian, but at the request of parents, Ukrainian classes can also be formed.

The Russian military, during a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and the Azov part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.