UPDATE - S.Korean, US, Mongolian Diplomats Discuss Cooperation, Global Situation - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) South Korea, the United States and Mongolia held their first trilateral diplomatic talks at the level of Foreign Ministry department heads in Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the sides discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the international situation, cooperation on climate change, critical minerals and in other spheres.

Choi Yong-jun, Director-General of the Northeast Asian Affairs Bureau of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Mark Lambert and Director-General of the Department of Policy and Planning at the Mongolian Foreign Ministry Guntevsuren Byambasuren attended the meeting in the Mongolian capital.

"The first meeting of representatives of the foreign ministries of the three countries who share common values at the level of heads of departments is expected to contribute to strengthening the rules-based international order and to help to implement South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy to ensure freedom, peace and prosperity in the region," the ministry said.

It said the possibility of holding such trilateral meetings on a regular basis will be considered.