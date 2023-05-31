UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - S.Korean, US, Mongolian Diplomats Discuss Cooperation, Global Situation - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 04:30 AM

UPDATE - S.Korean, US, Mongolian Diplomats Discuss Cooperation, Global Situation - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) South Korea, the United States and Mongolia held their first trilateral diplomatic talks at the level of Foreign Ministry department heads in Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the sides discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the international situation, cooperation on climate change, critical minerals and in other spheres.

Choi Yong-jun, Director-General of the Northeast Asian Affairs Bureau of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Mark Lambert and Director-General of the Department of Policy and Planning at the Mongolian Foreign Ministry Guntevsuren Byambasuren attended the meeting in the Mongolian capital.

"The first meeting of representatives of the foreign ministries of the three countries who share common values at the level of heads of departments is expected to contribute to strengthening the rules-based international order and to help to implement South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy to ensure freedom, peace and prosperity in the region," the ministry said.

It said the possibility of holding such trilateral meetings on a regular basis will be considered.

Related Topics

Ulaanbaatar South Korea United States North Korea Mongolia Share Asia

Recent Stories

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE convers ..

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE conversations regarding maritime secu ..

3 hours ago
 International energy organisations, officials off ..

International energy organisations, officials offer full support to UAE COP28 P ..

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

4 hours ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

5 hours ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

5 hours ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.