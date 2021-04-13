UPDATE - Student Involved in Knoxville School Shooting - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) A student was involved in the shooting incident in a school in Knoxville, the US state of Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said in a statement.

City police earlier said one person was dead, possibly the suspect, following a shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee.

"Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Knoxville Police Department received a report of an individual possibly armed with a gun at Austin-East Magnet High School. Upon arrival, officers located the individual inside a school restroom. They ordered him out, but he refused to comply," the TBI said.

"As officers entered the restroom, the subject reportedly fired shots, striking an officer.

One officer returned fire. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been identified as a student. The officer who was shot was transported to a local hospital for treatment," it said.

The TBI said the investigation was ongoing.

"At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration," it said.

"The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refer questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit," according to the statement.