Wed 28th July 2021 | 03:10 AM

UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out 29 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 29 times over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said at a briefing.

"Twenty-nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (15 attacks), Latakia (8), Aleppo (4) and Hama (2)," it said.

The ministry said on Facebook the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 26.

It said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor provinces.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

