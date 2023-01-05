UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - US Embassy In Havana Will Start Processing All Immigrant Visa Categories - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 08:00 AM

UPDATE - US Embassy in Havana Will Start Processing All Immigrant Visa Categories - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The US Embassy in Havana will begin processing all categories of immigrant visas in a major step to restore consular services, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Starting today, the US embassy in Havana is processing all immigrant visa categories. In addition to current services provided in Cuba... which include American Citizen Services as well as official diplomatic and emergency non immigrant visas. This is a significant step in the restoration of consular services in Havana," Price said during a press conference.

This will facilitate Cuban immigration visa applications, as the islanders will be required anymore to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, Price added.

The State Department is studying the possibility to increase Havana's embassy staff to facilitate diplomatic, consular, and civil society engagement, Price said, adding the safety of the diplomatic staff and their families are top priorities.

Havana welcomes the decision by the US to begin processing all categories of immigrant visas for Cubans, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla said on Wednesday.

"Resumption of visa processing for Cuban migrants at US embassy in Havana is a necessary and correct step. Such process doesn't yet include non-immigrant visas, which hinders family visits and cultural, sports & scientific exchanges, which #Cuba continues to be open to," Rodriguez said on Twitter.

Immigrant visa processing in Havana was discontinued in 2017 and has since been carried out in the Guyanese capital Georgetown.

Related Topics

Sports Twitter Civil Society Georgetown Havana Price Cuba Guyana Visa 2017 Family All Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for r ..

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for retirement

7 hours ago
 World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: ..

World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: WHO Director-General

7 hours ago
 Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoo ..

Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoons

8 hours ago
 US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believ ..

US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

8 hours ago
 German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Des ..

German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Despite Calls for Resignation - S ..

8 hours ago
 Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned ..

Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned to their parents in 2022: Res ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.