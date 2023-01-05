UPDATE - US Embassy in Havana Will Start Processing All Immigrant Visa Categories - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The US Embassy in Havana will begin processing all categories of immigrant visas in a major step to restore consular services, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Starting today, the US embassy in Havana is processing all immigrant visa categories. In addition to current services provided in Cuba... which include American Citizen Services as well as official diplomatic and emergency non immigrant visas. This is a significant step in the restoration of consular services in Havana," Price said during a press conference.

This will facilitate Cuban immigration visa applications, as the islanders will be required anymore to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, Price added.

The State Department is studying the possibility to increase Havana's embassy staff to facilitate diplomatic, consular, and civil society engagement, Price said, adding the safety of the diplomatic staff and their families are top priorities.

Havana welcomes the decision by the US to begin processing all categories of immigrant visas for Cubans, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla said on Wednesday.

"Resumption of visa processing for Cuban migrants at US embassy in Havana is a necessary and correct step. Such process doesn't yet include non-immigrant visas, which hinders family visits and cultural, sports & scientific exchanges, which #Cuba continues to be open to," Rodriguez said on Twitter.

Immigrant visa processing in Havana was discontinued in 2017 and has since been carried out in the Guyanese capital Georgetown.