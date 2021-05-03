UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US State Department Says Blinken Discussed Russia In Phone Talk With Czech Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 12:40 AM

UPDATE - US State Department Says Blinken Discussed Russia in Phone Talk With Czech Prime Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken held a phone conversation with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to discuss Russia's actions in light of its diplomatic row with Prague, the Department of State said on Sunday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis today. Secretary Blinken emphasized U.S. solidarity with the Czech Republic in its courageous response to Russia's subversive and deadly actions on Czech soil," the department said in a press release.

The officials also agreed on the need for continued unity and resolve in response to "destabilizing actions by Russia."

"The Czech government's decisions to exclude Rosatom from the Dukovany nuclear tender and dramatically reduce the Russian intelligence presence in Prague have increased the security of the Czech Republic and the NATO Alliance," the press release added.

Later in the day, Babis confirmed that Washington pledged to support Prague in its stand-off with Russia.

"This afternoon I discussed the situation in the Czech Republic with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken @SecBlinken.

He assured me that we can count on US support regarding Russia's hostile actions," he tweeted.

According to Babis, the two politicians also discussed cooperation in trade and the fight against the pandemic, while the Czech prime minister urged the US to "make Europe a top priority in terms of helping supply vaccines."

Last month, Prague declared 18 Russian diplomats personae non gratae over espionage allegations. According to Babis, the reason for such a move is the suspicion that Russian military intelligence officers were involved in the 2014 explosion in Vrbetice, which killed two Czech nationals ” allegations that Moscow denied.

Moscow retaliated by expelling 20 Czech diplomats, which in turn, prompted Prague to order more diplomats out of the country in response.We also discussed trade relations and the pandemic, and I appealed to the United States to make Europe a top priority in terms of helping supply vaccines.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear Prague Alliance Czech Republic United States Sunday From Government Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre distributes 15,00 ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Rashid dis ..

2 hours ago

Belhoul Al Falasi meets senior representatives, An ..

2 hours ago

Establishment of UAE Naval Forces reflects wisdom ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

6 hours ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.