UPDATE - US State Department Says Blinken Discussed Russia in Phone Talk With Czech Prime Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken held a phone conversation with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to discuss Russia's actions in light of its diplomatic row with Prague, the Department of State said on Sunday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis today. Secretary Blinken emphasized U.S. solidarity with the Czech Republic in its courageous response to Russia's subversive and deadly actions on Czech soil," the department said in a press release.

The officials also agreed on the need for continued unity and resolve in response to "destabilizing actions by Russia."

"The Czech government's decisions to exclude Rosatom from the Dukovany nuclear tender and dramatically reduce the Russian intelligence presence in Prague have increased the security of the Czech Republic and the NATO Alliance," the press release added.

Later in the day, Babis confirmed that Washington pledged to support Prague in its stand-off with Russia.

"This afternoon I discussed the situation in the Czech Republic with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken @SecBlinken.

He assured me that we can count on US support regarding Russia's hostile actions," he tweeted.

According to Babis, the two politicians also discussed cooperation in trade and the fight against the pandemic, while the Czech prime minister urged the US to "make Europe a top priority in terms of helping supply vaccines."

Last month, Prague declared 18 Russian diplomats personae non gratae over espionage allegations. According to Babis, the reason for such a move is the suspicion that Russian military intelligence officers were involved in the 2014 explosion in Vrbetice, which killed two Czech nationals ” allegations that Moscow denied.

Moscow retaliated by expelling 20 Czech diplomats, which in turn, prompted Prague to order more diplomats out of the country in response.