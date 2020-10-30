Uruguay Announces Measures to Resume Internal Tourism Amid Closed Borders

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Uruguayan government has announced a series of measures aimed at resuming internal tourism as the country's borders remained closed for foreigners due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tourism Minister German Cardoso said.

"We will have a summer season adjusted to a new format, We are taking all the precautions. We are going to announce a series of measures called the Summer Plan that includes development of tourism both to support retailers and operators of the tourism sector and to generate discounts for consumers," Cardoso said at a press conference on Thursday.

The minister added that the measures will be effective from December to April 4.

According to the tourism ministry, the Summer Plan will include a zero VAT tax for the hotel sector, the VAT discount of nine points for gastronomic activity and for car rentals. The retailers will receive a monthly discount amounting to 8,000 pesos ($186) for each new worker and there will be an income tax exemption from rentals.

On October 23, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou confirmed that the country will not open the borders for tourists during summer season due to the COVID-19 crisis.