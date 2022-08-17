US Airstrike Kills 13 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia - AFRICOM

The United States killed 13 al-Shabaab terrorists in an airstrike in Somalia last week, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The United States killed 13 al-Shabaab terrorists in an airstrike in Somalia last week, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Wednesday.

The airstrike was carried out on August 14 in a remote location near Teedaan, Somalia.

"The command's initial assessment is that the strikes killed 13 al-Shabaab terrorists and that no civilians were injured or killed," AFRICOM said in a statement, noting that US forces are authorized to conduct strikes in defense of designated partner forces.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of the Siad Barre's dictatorship.

The international community recognized the Federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several areas of Somalia.

The al-Shabab terror group (affiliated with the al-Qaeda terror group, banned in Russia) is waging an armed struggle against the federal government and controls large areas of Somalia's southern and central parts.

In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the terror group in order to combat the growing threat that is poses to US partner forces.