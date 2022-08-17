UrduPoint.com

US Airstrike Kills 13 Al-Shabaab Terrorists In Somalia - AFRICOM

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 08:55 PM

US Airstrike Kills 13 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia - AFRICOM

The United States killed 13 al-Shabaab terrorists in an airstrike in Somalia last week, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The United States killed 13 al-Shabaab terrorists in an airstrike in Somalia last week, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Wednesday.

The airstrike was carried out on August 14 in a remote location near Teedaan, Somalia.

"The command's initial assessment is that the strikes killed 13 al-Shabaab terrorists and that no civilians were injured or killed," AFRICOM said in a statement, noting that US forces are authorized to conduct strikes in defense of designated partner forces.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of the Siad Barre's dictatorship.

The international community recognized the Federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several areas of Somalia.

The al-Shabab terror group (affiliated with the al-Qaeda terror group, banned in Russia) is waging an armed struggle against the federal government and controls large areas of Somalia's southern and central parts.

In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the terror group in order to combat the growing threat that is poses to US partner forces.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Injured Russia Mogadishu United States May August Dictator Government

Recent Stories

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opp ..

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Futuristic Living That We’ve Only Seen In Movies

Futuristic Living That We’ve Only Seen In Movies

12 minutes ago
 Republicans, Democrats Show Record Voting Enthusia ..

Republicans, Democrats Show Record Voting Enthusiasm Ahead of Midterm Elections ..

41 seconds ago
 Crimea attacks: Ukraine puts pressure on lost terr ..

Crimea attacks: Ukraine puts pressure on lost territory

42 seconds ago
 Govt committed to facilitate investors to increase ..

Govt committed to facilitate investors to increase FDI: Miftah Ismail

44 seconds ago
 Imran Khan imposed 'worst curbs' on media, should ..

Imran Khan imposed 'worst curbs' on media, should not lecture on its freedom: Ma ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.