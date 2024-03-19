US Asks Taliban To Stop Terrorist Attacks Against Pakistan From Afghan Soil
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The United States has called on the Taliban to ensure that terrorist attacks against Pakistan are not launched from Afghan soil.
Asked to comment on Pakistan's "intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations” inside the border regions of Afghanistan, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said that the US "deeply" regrets the loss of life and "injustices" sustained during an attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Seven Pakistani troops were killed in the terrorist attack at a security post in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area on Saturday.
"We urge the Taliban to ensure that terrorist attacks are not launched from Afghan soil and we urge Pakistan to exercise restraint and ensure civilians are not harmed in their counter-terrorism efforts," Patel told his daily news briefing on Monday.
"And we urge both sides to address any differences.
We remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists who wish to harm the United States and our partners and allies," he added.
Last month, the U.N. Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said in a report that al-Qaida operatives were increasingly assisting TTP militants to launch cross-border attacks. And some ruling Taliban members joined TTP, the report noted.
"Besides supplying weapons and equipment, Taliban rank and file, al-Qaida core…. assisted TTP forces in cross-border attacks… Some Taliban members also joined TTP, perceiving a religious obligation to provide support,” the U.N. report said.
Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan, told a seminar in Islamabad last week that up to 6,000 TTP fighters are sheltering in the neighboring country.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties
Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack
More Stories From World
-
Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt to discuss Gaza ceasefire: spokesman2 hours ago
-
Six pivotal battlegrounds in 2024 US presidential election2 hours ago
-
S. Korea suspends two doctors' licences over walkouts2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's Hasaranga out of retirement for Bangladesh Test series2 hours ago
-
On Red Square, Putin voters bask in predictable victory2 hours ago
-
AI giant Nvidia unveils higher performing 'superchips'2 hours ago
-
Al Jazeera says Gaza journalist beaten, detained by Israeli forces2 hours ago
-
President felicitates President Putin on his re-election2 hours ago
-
UN chief urges disarmament now as nuclear risk reaches ‘highest point in decades’3 hours ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro invokes ghost of Hugo Chavez in reelection bid3 hours ago
-
AI giant Nvidia unveils higher performing 'superchip'4 hours ago
-
Griezmann record run ends with France forward injured for friendlies4 hours ago