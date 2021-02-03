UrduPoint.com
US Authorizes Transactions Necessary To Venezuela Port, Airport Operations - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Authorizes Transactions Necessary to Venezuela Port, Airport Operations - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The United States has issued a license allowing certain transaction essential to the operations of ports and airports in Venezuela, the Treasury Department said in an order on Tuesday.

The order from the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control modifies the terms two executive orders issued by former US President Donald Trump that targeted assets held by the Venezuelan government, President Nicolas Maduro or anyone affiliated with the government or the president.

"Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this general license, all transactions and activities involving the Government of Venezuela prohibited by Executive Order (E.O.) 13884 of August 5, 2019, as incorporated into the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 591 (the VSR), that are ordinarily incident and necessary to operations or use of ports and airports in Venezuela are authorized," the order signed by Bradley Smith, the Acting Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, said.

