WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States is aware of Ukraine's requests for advanced, long-range rocket systems to assist their forces in the Donbas region, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"Certainly, we're mindful and aware of Ukrainian asks, privately and publicly, for what is known as a multiple launch rocket system, and I won't get ahead of decisions that haven't been made yet," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The Biden administration could announce a new security aid package that includes the rocket systems as early as next week, according to media reports.