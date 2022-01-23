US Believes Imposing Sanctions on Russia Now May Not Have Deterrent Effect - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Washington believes that imposing sanctions on Russia now will lose its deterrent effect to stop potential aggression against Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

"So when it comes to sanctions, the purpose of those sanctions is to deter Russian aggression.

And so if they're triggered, now, you lose the deterrent effect. All of the things that we're doing, including building up in a united way with Europe massive consequences for Russia, is designed to factor into President Putin's calculations and to deter and dissuade them from taking aggressive action, even as we pursue diplomacy at the same time," Blinken said in an interview to the CNN.