US Border Patrol Reports Unprecedented Surge of Brazilian Migrants Since April

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Officers guarding one section of the Mexican border apprehended more than 7,000 migrants from Brazil this year, a more than 20-fold surge from 2020, the US Border Patrol said on Wednesday.

"Every month since April of 2021, SDC [San Diego Sector] has encountered more than 1,000 Brazilian nationals who entered the U.S. illegally," a Border Patrol press release said.

Since fiscal 2021 began on October 1, 2020, SDC agents guarding the state of California's border with Mexico have apprehended more than 7,300 Brazilian nationals compared with 330 Brazilian nationals apprehended in all of fiscal year 2020, the release said.

The US is expected to report apprehensions of more than 200,000 migrants along the nation's entire 1,900-mile-long border in July, according to media reports.

If confirmed, the number would represent a modest increase from 189,000 migrants encountered in June, but a sharp reversal of a seasonal trend in which migration typically declines in the summer months, analysts say.

The Central American nations of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador have provided the bulk of migrants thus far in the Biden administration.

However, media reports suggest the US border is increasingly attracting migrants from all over the world.