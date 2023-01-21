US, British Snipers Sent to Potemkin Island Near Kherson - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Ukrainian servicemen have told Russian security forces that snipers from the United States and the United Kingdom have been sent to Potemkin Island (Ostriv Velykyi Potomkin) near Kherson to kill civilians in order to pass them off as victims of the Russian Armed Forces, a Russian law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"According to information received from sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an American-British group of mercenaries, mostly snipers, drove to Bolshoy Potemkin Island in the Kherson region in order to terrorize the Russian-speaking population. The victims of the mercenaries' murders are supposed to be passed off as those killed by the Russian army," the source said.