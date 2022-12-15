US Calls on UNSC Council to Add All Islamic State Affiliates to Sanctions List - Nuland

The UN Security Council should add all affiliates of the Islamic State and Al Qaeda terror groups (outlawed in Russia) on its sanctions list, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The UN Security Council should add all affiliates of the Islamic State and Al Qaeda terror groups (outlawed in Russia) on its sanctions list, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"One way the Council can help is by doing more on the current sanctions list to ensure it accurately reflects realities on the ground. UN sanctions are an essential tool in our counter-terrorism toolkit," Nuland said. "The Council should support listing all ISIS and Al Qaeda affiliates as well as their leaders and key supporters so that they face global asset freezes, travel bans and arms embargo.

"

Nuland noted that the United Nations committees have designated only one entity and one individual this year and this lack of action undermines their mandate.

The latest United Nations report said that terrorism has become more widespread and present around the world despite the loss of leadership among the leading terror organizations like al-Qaeda. In particular, terrorism has become more prevalent in West Africa and the Sahel, as well as in Afghanistan, while it has contributed to the already bad situation in Central and Southern Africa.