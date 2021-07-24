US-Canada Critical Minerals Working Group to Meet on July 28 - State Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The US-Canada working group on critical minerals will hold a meeting next week, US Ambassador to Ottawa Arnold Chacon said on Friday.

"The US-Canada critical minerals working group will meet next week in July 28," Chacon said at a Wilson Center event.

The ambassador stressed that the two governments must align on priorities and policies on search , development and innovation necessary to make North America competitive and secure in this vital sector.

The State Department said last week that the United States and Canada have advanced bilateral collaboration to strengthen the supply chain between both countries for critical minerals.