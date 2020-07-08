US Charges 7 Protesters Involved in Violent Riots in Portland - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The US Justice Department in a press release said charges have been filed against seven individuals who took part in violent riots in Portland, Oregon this past weekend.

"US Attorney Billy J. Williams announced today that seven people have been arrested and face Federal charges for their roles in weekend riots at the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland," the release said on Tuesday.

The release said, citing court documents, that protests in downtown Portland have been going on since May 26, when racial injustice demonstrations occurred nationwide due to the death of George Floyd.

The seven individuals are facing charges related to disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, destruction of federal property, or assaulting federal officers.

The Portland police declared the protests a riot twice during the Independence Day weekend. Saturday was the 38th straight day of protests in the city since Floyd, a 46-year old black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. In June, several people were injured in Portland when a vehicle struck a crowd of demonstrators.