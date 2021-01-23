US Charges Ex-Embassy Employee in Moscow With Conspiracy to Steal Records - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The United States has charged a former employee at its embassy in Moscow with a conspiracy to steal government records and defraud the refugee program, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"The indictment charges...

Olesya Leonidovna Krasilova, 43, with conspiracy to steal US government records and to defraud the United States, theft of US government records, and conspiracy to launder money, all related to the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP)," the release said on Friday.

The United States also charged Aws Muwafaq Abduljabbar and Haitham Isa Saado sad, who was employed by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services in Amman, Jordan.