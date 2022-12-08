UrduPoint.com

US Commends 'democratic Stability' In Peru, Supports New President

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 09:25 PM

The United States on Thursday praised Peru for ensuring "democratic stability" and pledged to work with new President Dina Boluarte after her predecessor tried to dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment

"We commend Peruvian institutions and civil authorities for assuring democratic stability and will continue to support Peru under the unity government President Boluarte pledged to form," a State Department spokesperson said.

"The United States categorically rejects any efforts in Peru to undermine democratic order... human rights and the rule of law."The United States had quickly condemned a bid thwarted by lawmakers on Wednesday by then president Pedro Castillo to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

