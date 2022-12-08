US commends 'democratic stability' in Peru, supports new president

The United States on Thursday praised Peru for ensuring "democratic stability" and pledged to work with new President Dina Boluarte after her predecessor tried to dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment

Washington, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The United States on Thursday praised Peru for ensuring "democratic stability" and pledged to work with new President Dina Boluarte after her predecessor tried to dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment.

"We commend Peruvian institutions and civil authorities for assuring democratic stability and will continue to support Peru under the unity government President Boluarte pledged to form," a State Department spokesperson said.

"The United States categorically rejects any efforts in Peru to undermine democratic order... human rights and the rule of law."The United States had quickly condemned a bid thwarted by lawmakers on Wednesday by then president Pedro Castillo to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.