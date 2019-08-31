UrduPoint.com
US Condemns Calls To Restart Armed Conflict In Columbia - Pompeo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 03:40 AM

US Condemns Calls to Restart Armed Conflict in Columbia - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) The United States denounces calls by rebels to resume fighting in Columbia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

On Thursday, FARC commander Ivan Marquez, a key negotiator of the landmark 2016 peace accord, issued a video manifesto on YouTube calling for a revival of the armed struggle against the government of Colombia.

"We strongly repudiate recent calls by some individuals to abandon the FARC's commitments under the 2016 peace accord and engage in further terrorism and violence. We also condemn the continued terrorist activities of the ELN and those who enable it and give it safe haven," Pompeo said on Friday.

