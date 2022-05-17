US Conducts Successful Test of ARRW Hypersonic Weapon - Air Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The United States conducted a successful test of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile over the weekend, the US Air Force said in a press release.

"A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress successfully released an AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW, off the Southern California coast, May 14," the release said on Monday.

"Following separation from the aircraft, the ARRW's booster ignited and burned for expected duration, achieving hypersonic speeds five times greater than the speed of sound."