US Confirms 2 Appointments In Charge Of Afghan Women's Rights - State Dept.

December 29, 2021

US Confirms 2 Appointments in Charge of Afghan Women's Rights - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The US State Department has appointed two officials to lead the United States' efforts to defend the rights of Afghan women and girls under the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism), Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"Two highly qualified and respected leaders will advance the State Department's vital work to support Afghan women, girls, and human rights: Special Envoy Rina Amiri and Senior Advisor Stephenie Foster. They bring decades of public policy, diplomatic and advocacy experience to the Department," Blinken said.

Amiri served as senior adviser to the US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan during the administration of President Barack Obama.

Blinken explained that Amiri will work on issues of critical importance to the Biden administration and US national security, focusing on the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women, girls, and other at-risk populations "in all of their diversity.

"

"We desire a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan, where all Afghans can live and thrive in political, economic, and social inclusivity. Special Envoy Amiri will work closely with me toward that goal," he said.

Blinken added that Foster, a career diplomat, will help advance the State Department's Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) team with its relocation and resettlement efforts on behalf of our Afghan allies and their families.

The announcement comes a day after Taliban opened fire on protesters in Kabul near a building that housed the Ministry of Women's Affairs in the past.

