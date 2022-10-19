UrduPoint.com

US Confirms Detention Of American In Saudi Arabia - State Dept.

October 19, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The US government confirmed the detention of American citizen Saad Ibrahim Almadi in Saudi Arabia, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"We can confirm the detention of Mr. Almadi in Saudi Arabia. We have been following the case closely," Patel told reporters.

US diplomats repeatedly raised their concerns over this case both in Washington and Riyadh, and discussed the situation with the Saudis last time on Monday, he added.

"Exercising the freedom of expression should never be criminalized," Patel said.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that 72-year-old Almadi was arrested in Saudi Arabia for his critical posts about the local government. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison earlier in October, according to the reports.

