UrduPoint.com

US Contacts EU Over Alleged Russian Troops Build-Up Near Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Contacts EU Over Alleged Russian Troops Build-Up Near Ukraine - Reports

The United States contacted the European External Action Service (EEAS) and a number of individual European allies amid allegations of a Russian military build-up near the Ukrainian border, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Saturday, citing diplomatic sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The United States contacted the European External Action Service (EEAS) and a number of individual European allies amid allegations of a Russian military build-up near the Ukrainian border, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Saturday, citing diplomatic sources.

The paper reported that at the end of this week, the US appealed to the foreign ministries of Germany, France and the United Kingdom amid allegations that the number of Russian troops stationed on the country's border with Ukraine has grown.

The US Embassy in Berlin declined to give comment to the paper, however, a representative of the embassy noted that the US shows "unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity in the wake of Russian aggression."

On October 30, The Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources, that a number of US and EU officials are concerned about the alleged movement of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine.

The officials claimed that they had noticed unusual movements of military personnel and equipment in western Russia.

On November 2, US publication Politico published satellite images, allegedly showing the deployment of the Russian military "on the border with Ukraine." The images showed areas in the Smolensk Region, which does not border Ukraine.

Ukraine's defense ministry said that it did not see any build-up of the Russian troops near its own borders. National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov also denied information about the activity of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that western media reports about Russia pulling troops to the Ukrainian border do not correspond to reality. The spokeswoman also stated that it was not one fake piece of news, but a whole new fake news campaign in the American media.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington France Germany Berlin Smolensk Independence United Kingdom United States October November Border Post Media

Recent Stories

Govt focusing on skill development of youth: PM

Govt focusing on skill development of youth: PM

13 minutes ago
 Excise dept to continue 5pc rebate offer in Nov

Excise dept to continue 5pc rebate offer in Nov

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase Rs 2800 per tola

Gold prices increase Rs 2800 per tola

4 minutes ago
 Jammu martyrs day commemorated with renewed pledge ..

Jammu martyrs day commemorated with renewed pledge

4 minutes ago
 11 Khidmat Centers set up in hospitals provides ML ..

11 Khidmat Centers set up in hospitals provides MLC to citizens

4 minutes ago
 CTP issued 44823 challan tickets to violators

CTP issued 44823 challan tickets to violators

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.