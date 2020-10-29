WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States has designated the National Association for China's Peaceful Unification as a foreign mission, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United Front Work Department (UFWD) is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) organ tasked with co-opting and neutralizing threats to the party's rule and spreading its influence and propaganda overseas," Pompeo said. "Today, the Department of State designated a UFWD-controlled organization - the National Association for China's Peaceful Unification (NACPU) - as a foreign mission of the PRC [People's Republic of China] under the US Foreign Missions Act.

"

Pompeo said the United States stopped participating in the Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Beijing on the establishment of a US-China Governors Forum to promote sub-national cooperation.

In August, the US designated the Chinese government-funded Confucius Institute as a foreign mission. The designation now requires the institutes to provide administrative data on all personnel and property in the United States, essentially equating them to foreign embassies or consulates.

China's foreign ministry has said the Confucius Institute aims to promote cooperation between China and other countries in the spheres of education and culture.