US Diplomat Sherman Meets Uzbek Leader, Expresses Gratitude For Cooperation In Afghanistan

Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) US Deputy State Secretary Sherman has thanked Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the country's close cooperation with the US in Afghanistan and stressed the importance of Washington-Tashkent strategic ties, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Tashkent with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss further strengthening the bilateral relationship, as well as the way forward in Afghanistan. The Deputy Secretary thanked President Mirziyoyev for Uzbekistan's close cooperation with the United States in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of the United States' strategic partnership with Uzbekistan," Price said.

Sherman and Mirziyoyev also discussed joint efforts to combat COVID-19 through vaccine distribution.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated U.S. support for Uzbekistan's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and urged continued progress on economic, democratic, and human rights reforms in Uzbekistan," the state department said.

The meeting with Mirziyoyev is a part of Sherman's overseas trio which started in Geneva where he held talks on strategic stability with the Russian delegation led by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Sherman will also visit New Delhi, India, on October 6 for a series of bilateral meetings as well as for the India Ideas Summit which will be held on October 6 and October 7. Also on October 7, Sherman will travel to the Indian city of Mumbai for talks with business and civil society. Sherman will complete her trip to Islamabad, Pakistan, on October 7-8 where she is to meet with senior officials.

