US Diplomats Traveled Officially, But in Wrong Direction -Russia Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that the US diplomats removed from the train in the northern city of Severodvinsk were on an official trip, but notified the Russian Defense Ministry only of their plans to visit Arkhangelsk.

Several Russian media outlets earlier reported that on October 14, three US diplomats from the Embassy in Moscow were taken off the train traveling from Nenoksa to Severodvinsk as they allegedly did not have the papers allowing their presence on restricted territory.

US Embassy's spokesperson Rebecca Ross earlier told Sputnik that the diplomats were on official travel and had properly filed a travel notification with the Russian Defense Ministry.

"We fully confirm the comment of the American embassy that it was an official trip and that they notified the Russian Defense Ministry of their plans. However, they announced their intention to visit Arkhangelsk, but were on the way to Severodvinsk," the ministry said in comment.

"Apparently, they lost their bearings. We are more than wiling to give the US embassy a map of the Russian Federation as a present," the comment said.