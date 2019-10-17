UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomats Traveled Officially, But In Wrong Direction -Russia Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Diplomats Traveled Officially, But in Wrong Direction -Russia Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that the US diplomats removed from the train in the northern city of Severodvinsk were on an official trip, but notified the Russian Defense Ministry only of their plans to visit Arkhangelsk.

Several Russian media outlets earlier reported that on October 14, three US diplomats from the Embassy in Moscow were taken off the train traveling from Nenoksa to Severodvinsk as they allegedly did not have the papers allowing their presence on restricted territory.

US Embassy's spokesperson Rebecca Ross earlier told Sputnik that the diplomats were on official travel and had properly filed a travel notification with the Russian Defense Ministry.

"We fully confirm the comment of the American embassy that it was an official trip and that they notified the Russian Defense Ministry of their plans. However, they announced their intention to visit Arkhangelsk, but were on the way to Severodvinsk," the ministry said in comment.

"Apparently, they lost their bearings. We are more than wiling to give the US embassy a map of the Russian Federation as a present," the comment said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Severodvinsk October Media From

Recent Stories

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

7 minutes ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

8 minutes ago

Greece Worries About New Wave of Migrants in Wake ..

29 minutes ago

UK Charity Challenges Policy of Charging Pregnant ..

29 minutes ago

Turkey Will Not Bar US From Incirlik Air Base Amid ..

29 minutes ago

Finance secy's absence annoyed Public Accounts Com ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.