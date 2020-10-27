US Envoy Khalilzad to Meet Afghan Negotiating Teams in Doha - State Department

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will hold meetings with Afghan negotiating teams in Doha to press for a cessation of hostilities, US State Department announced in a release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will hold meetings with Afghan negotiating teams in Doha to press for a cessation of hostilities, US State Department announced in a release on Monday.

"In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with the negotiating teams to follow up on ongoing discussions to reduce violence and press both sides to immediately stem the recent increase in violence that Afghans across the country are being forced to bear," the release said. "Too many Afghans are dying. The sides urgently need an agreement on a reduction of violence leading to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire."