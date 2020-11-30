UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy To NATO Accuses Taliban Of Failing To Abide By Withdrawal Agreement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:44 PM

US Envoy to NATO Accuses Taliban of Failing to Abide by Withdrawal Agreement

The United States believes the Taliban is violating promises made in the withdrawal agreement it reached with Washington and wants to see an immediate halt to the violence, US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The United States believes the Taliban is violating promises made in the withdrawal agreement it reached with Washington and wants to see an immediate halt to the violence, US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said on Monday.

"We do not think the Taliban is keeping its word under the agreement," the envoy said. "The violence is too high and the Afghan people and the Afghan soldiers have paid a heavy price. So, we are really encouraging and asking the Taliban - if they are serious about wanting to have a peaceful Afghanistan- that they will keep their word and stop the violence, [and] have a ceasefire."

The United States plans to have troop levels down to 2,500 by mid-January as a result of the deal it reached with the Taliban in February. The US began the year with about 10,000 troops stationed inside the country.

The US, she added, said the only hope the country has to ending the violence is to engage in negotiations.

Earlier, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected as "unwarranted and baseless" claims in a New York Times article about him putting the brakes on the intra-Afghan peace process.

The intra-Afghan talks began in September after the Taliban reached a peace agreement with the United States in February. The United States agreed to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan within 14 months, as one of the terms of the deal, provided the Taliban stop using Afghan territory for attacks on the United States, its interests and allies.

After reaching the agreement with the Taliban, the US reduced troop levels from 10,000 to 8,600 by July, before drawing down to 5,000 by November in a second phase.

Hutchinson spoke ahead of the meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs planned for December 1-2.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Washington Price New York United States February July September November December Ashraf Ghani All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Drone Strike Kills One of Iran's IRGC Commanders i ..

2 minutes ago

Mexico announces new $11.3 bn investment plan

2 minutes ago

Indian Vice President Says Terrorism Main Threat t ..

16 minutes ago

Andleeb Abbas highlights SCO's importance in achie ..

16 minutes ago

Man dies of suffocation in Quetta

18 minutes ago

Turkish investors invited to invest in mining in B ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.