US, EU, Japan Trade Ministers to Meet at Upcoming WTO Ministerial in Geneva - Statement

The trade ministers of the United States, the European Union and Japan will meet on the sidelines of the upcoming World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial in Geneva to renew their partnership aimed at tackling the "non-market" policies of other countries, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday

"Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, Mr. Hagiuda Koichi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and Mr.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice President of the European Commission, announced that they have agreed to renew their Trilateral partnership to address the global challenges posed by non-market policies and practices of third countries," the statement said.

The partners "will recommence their work in the coming weeks with the intention of meeting in person on the margins of the upcoming WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva" scheduled for November 30 to December 3, it added.