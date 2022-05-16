US, EU to Jointly Develop Response to Food Challenges Amid Conflict in Ukraine - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The United States and the European Union will establish a policy dialogue within the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) to develop responses to potential global food challenges amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a senior US administration official told reporters.

The US-EU TTC, established last summer by the United States, European Commission, and European Council to promote transatlantic trade and investment, is holding its second ministerial meeting in Segway technology hub near Paris, France from May 15-16.

"We (US-EU TTC) are establishing a policy dialogue aimed at developing responses to global food security challenges caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine," the official said.