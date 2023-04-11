US F-22 Raptor Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland - Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak

US F-22 Raptor fighter jets have arrived in Poland, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US F-22 Raptor fighter jets have arrived in Poland, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

"US F-22 Raptor fighter jets have landed in Poland.

One of the most advanced aircraft in the world will interact with Polish pilots, continuing to support the eastern flank of the alliance," Blaszczak said on Twitter, without specifying the exact number of aircraft.

Last week, the US air force command in Europe and Africa said that the F-22 Raptors assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron would arrive at the Powidz air base in Poland as part of a rotation mission. These jets are replacing the F-15E aircraft that had been deployed at the air base since November.

Last year, F-22s were stationed in Poland for several months as part of NATO's presence on the eastern flank.